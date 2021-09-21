Packers Running Back Lost Necklace Containing Father’s Ashes in the End Zone: ‘He’d Be Happy’ There

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had an MVP performance on Monday Night Football, scoring four touchdowns during the team’s 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions.

The dominant effort had extra meaning for Jones, who was playing his first game at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field since his father died of Covid-19 complications in April. The Packers running back stepped onto the field wearing a necklace that contained Alvin Jones Sr.’s ashes in a football-shaped pendant.

During his postgame interview with ESPN, Jones said he lost the necklace during one of his four trips to the end zone.

“I’ll go look for it, but I know he’s happy, he’d be happy. He’d be like, ‘if you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone,’” Jones said with a smile.

But the end zone won’t be a permanent home for his father’s remains. Hours after the game, the pendant was recovered by a team trainer and Jones confirmed the news during an appearance with The Steve Czaban Show on 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

“Thank you, thank you to him,” Jones said of the team trainer. “He was out there until like 1:45 am.”

