Padres’ Jurickson Profar Collapses After Frightening Collision in the Outfield

By Michael LucianoJul 8th, 2022, 2:08 am
 

Jurickson Profar collapse

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed while trying to walk off the field after being hit in the head by a teammate’s knee.

It was one of the nastiest collisions seen on a baseball field.

In the top of the fifth inning, San Francisco Giants catcher Tommy La Stella hit a popup into shallow left field. Profar and shortstop C.J. Abrams both sprinted to track down the ball. Abrams made a nice running catch but almost immediately his knee inflicted a direct hit on Profar’s jaw.

Both players went down for several seconds, with Abrams getting up first. Profar eventually rose to his feet and for a time was walking off the field under his own power alongside trainers. However, he became wobbly and eventually collapsed to the ground.

Medical staff subsequently stabilized Profar’s head and neck before placing him on a stretcher. As he was carted off, he raised a fist for the home crowd.

Profar was transported to UC San Diego hospital for evaluation.

The Padres won the game 2-1 in 10 innings

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: