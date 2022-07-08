Padres’ Jurickson Profar Collapses After Frightening Collision in the Outfield

San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar collapsed while trying to walk off the field after being hit in the head by a teammate’s knee.

It was one of the nastiest collisions seen on a baseball field.

In the top of the fifth inning, San Francisco Giants catcher Tommy La Stella hit a popup into shallow left field. Profar and shortstop C.J. Abrams both sprinted to track down the ball. Abrams made a nice running catch but almost immediately his knee inflicted a direct hit on Profar’s jaw.

CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar have a NASTY collision after CJ made an INCREDIBLE play. Looks like Profar got the worst of it, as he is getting taken out of the game. Brutal collision to the head, as Profar is injured. #Padres pic.twitter.com/QIe0m7rtip — Borna Nazari (@thehogwatch) July 8, 2022

Both players went down for several seconds, with Abrams getting up first. Profar eventually rose to his feet and for a time was walking off the field under his own power alongside trainers. However, he became wobbly and eventually collapsed to the ground.

Super scary moments in San Diego right now. After CJ Abrams and Jurickson Profar collided while going for a ball, Profar seemingly got up to walk off, then collapses. pic.twitter.com/YwaNToZs3X — Andrew B (@AGaggleOfKids) July 8, 2022

Medical staff subsequently stabilized Profar’s head and neck before placing him on a stretcher. As he was carted off, he raised a fist for the home crowd.

Jurickson Profar was carted off the field after a scary collision with CJ Abrams. The Padres’ outfielder attempted to walk off under his own power but collapsed to the ground before being placed on a stretcher 🙏 pic.twitter.com/D0F4ozl8ck — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 8, 2022

Profar was transported to UC San Diego hospital for evaluation.

The Padres won the game 2-1 in 10 innings

