Pardon My Take Hosts Lose It After Open Champion Collin Morikawa Confirms ‘Fart Machine’ Caused Him to Pause on the 18th Hole

Just because golf has long been considered a “gentleman’s game” doesn’t mean the sport is immune to childish humor.

Walking up to the 18th tee at The Open on Sunday, Collin Morikawa quickly giggled and stepped back for a moment. The eventual Open champion joined Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take this week, when hosts Dan “Big Cat” Katz and “PFT Commenter” asked about the step back.

“Some spectator at some point in the day, snuck a little old school microphone, like a recording. Threw it underneath one of the marshals around there and started playing these farting noises right as I was about to swing,” Morikawa explained as the Pardon My Take hosts erupted with laughter.

“From the TV broadcast, I thought you were maybe just trying to compose yourself in a big moment,” Big Cat said. “But the fact that someone was trying to fart in your backswing, you should’ve manned up and swung!”

NBC’s broadcast of the final round at Royal St. George’s Golf Club did pick up a sound as Morikawa was standing at the 18th tee. The announcers suggested it might have been a “whoopee cushion,” but Morikawa said everyone knew exactly what the sound was.

“Louis Oosthuizen (Morikawa’s playing partner), his caddie, my caddie, we all knew it was a farting noise,” Morikawa said. But we seriously thought it was from the spectators. We thought someone was playing it on their phone. The marshals were all looking, we’re looking around, the marshal digs in the grass and pulls this little recorder out. And just, what are the odds of that happening?”

Morikawa overcame the disruptive fart machine with a par performance on 18 and secured the second major championship of his career.

