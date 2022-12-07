Pat Bev Selfishly Told His Kids Santa Isn’t Real So He Could Get Credit For Giving Presents

Los Angeles Lakers star Patrick Beverley admits he told his children Santa Claus isn’t real so they would know their presents are from Dad.

On Tuesday, Beverley was on his Barstool Sports podcast, The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, with his co-host Adam Ferrone and the topic turned to Christmas as the hotel they filmed in was decorated for the holidays.

Ferrone asked what Beverley thought about Christmas, and then Beverley explained that he told his children Santa doesn’t exist.

“So, love Christmas, love giving gifts, ” Beverly said. “But I’m the father, parent, uncle, Corleone of my family.”

Beverley explained that he gathered his family around to tell his children and his nieces and nephews that Santa is not real.

“Mom, aunt, cousins, nieces, nephews, my children, ‘Them presents y’all have been getting ain’t from Santa, that shit’s from me,'” Beverley continued.

Beverley told his children that when they put out milk and cookies, he would prefer something different than what Santa Claus would want.

“I like peanut butter cookies, so when you guys do set them out, and I don’t like milk,” Beverley added. “You guys can leave a Coca-Cola or something. That’s me eating that shit.”

Beverley described his son’s reaction: he was wide-eyed and floored because he did not believe what he heard.

“Like I killed him or something,” Beverley said. “He was destroyed.”

“You did!” Ferrone said in disbelief.

Beverley’s son went back and told his mother that his dad told him Santa was not real, and Beverley had to answer why he did that. Beverley added that he got a complaint from his mother for spoiling the surprise.

“‘You told your kids Santa wasn’t real?’ “Yeah, he’s not,” Beverley said to his mother. “I’m Santa.”

Beverley explained that he taught his kids how to correctly answer “Who’s Santa?” As both his kids answer with, “you are dad.”

Beverley owned being a Grinch and Santa Claus for his kids.

“You need your credit,” Ferrone told Beverley.”

“Yeah, fuck that,” Beverley responded.

Watch above via The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone.

