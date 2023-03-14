Patrick Beverley Insists That Ja Morant’s Gun Flashing Behavior is a Result of Parenting and Music

Chicago Bulls guard Patrick Beverley insists that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant‘s gun-flashing behavior is a result of parenting and music in society.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant after he flashed a gun on an Instagram Live video last week. Shortly after, it was reported that he was involved in multiple incidents, including showing off a firearm at a teenager following an altercation the two got into at Morant’s house in the summer of 2022.

Beverley was a guest on Barstool Sports’ Monday Rundown, where founder Dave Portnoy simply asked him, “Ja Morant?” and the Bulls guard quickly responded.

“Lost his mind,” Beverley said. “Parenting, parenting.”

The Bulls guard pivoted and blamed pop culture for Morant’s poor decisions and his behavior.

“I think music has a lot to do with this now,” Beverley said. “Especially with this culture. Everyone holding a gun in the video is okay. You know, bling on your teeth is okay. Pants half down your ass, that’s okay. So, that’s like okay now.”

“Back in the day, there was a motherfucker on the beach in a silk shirt talking about some ‘yeah baby, let’s party like we’re in the 80s.’ Everybody had on sick shirts, and everybody was dressed the same. It’s just a product of what we listen to. The culture now is ‘shoot them up, bang, bang shoot them up, bend you over, I got this amount money, I’m on private jets,'” Beverley said.

Beverley, 34, thinks Morant, 23, has been influenced by the music he listens to and has tried to take on the personality of who the artist discusses in their work.

“That’s what the younger generation is,” Beverely said. “Sadly to say, it should be based on our music, but it is mostly based on what we listen to, and that’s how it is. Eminem came out, and Eminem was rapping, ‘palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy,’ he had on a hoodie. Everybody back then had on a hoodie and big jeans.”

“If Eminem woulda came out like, ‘yeah I carry pipes, I carry straps, I got 12 guns,’ every White kid in America would’ve had a fucking gun on them back then,” he said.

ESPN reported on Monday that Morant was sent to a counseling program. There is no timetable for the star guard’s return to the NBA.

Watch above via Barstool Sports.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com