Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Dumps Water on Crazed Ravens Fan for Gloating: ‘They Were Thirsty’

Frustrations grew for Kansas City Chiefs fans Sunday night after watching their famed quarterback Patrick Mahomes get outdueled by the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson. Among them was Mahomes’ younger brother, who took out his frustration by dumping water on a screaming Ravens fan.

Jackson Mahomes cheered on his older brother from a suite inside Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium. After the Chiefs lost a heartbreaker 36-35, one gloating Ravens fan began to revel in Baltimore’s victory by recording and taunting the younger Mahomes.

they were thirsty https://t.co/Ibz6UUECSw — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) September 20, 2021

In the viral video, the fan can be heard mocking Mahomes with playful banter, repeatedly saying, “I’m so sorry for you.” The 21-year-old retaliated by casually opening a water bottle and dumping it all over the boisterous Ravens fan.

Although not nearly as well-known as his brother, Jackson Mahomes has a massive following on social media, led by 974,000 fans on TikTok, also boasting more than 28,000 followers on Twitter and 250,000 on Instagram. The 21-year-old didn’t attempt to hide from the incident, instead he quote-tweeted the video early Monday morning and said, “they were thirsty.”

The Ravens fan didn’t seem too upset after getting doused with water, responding by pointing the camera on himself and screaming “LET’S GOOOO.” But Patrick Mahomes would likely prefer his younger brother to avoid taking the bait at future games, to prevent escalating an incident with potentially inebriated fans in search of fame.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com