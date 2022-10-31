Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Airing ‘Stand Up to Jewish Hate’ Ads During NFL Games After Kanye, Kyrie Controversies

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft bought commercial spots to advertise against anti-Semitic hate and to stand up for the Jewish community.

The ad buy comes amid several prominent figures making anti-Semitic comments. In recent weeks, Kanye West threatened to go “death con 3 on Jewish people,” and Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving shared a clip from a documentary called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.” The documentary contains many anti-Semitic tropes.

West lost many endorsement deals, most notably Adidas. He also lost high-profile athletes from his sports agency, including Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

Irving‘s tweet was blasted by Nets owner Joe Tsai, who condemned his player’s actions.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity, or religion,” Tsai wrote in the tweet.

The Foundation To Combat Anti-Semitism, which The Kraft Group runs, paid for the airtime for their ad to play throughout NFL games on Sunday.

“Antisemitism is hate,” the commercial read. “Hate against Jews. For being Jewish. Recently many of you have spoken up. We hear you today. We must hear you tomorrow. There are less than 8 million Jewish people in this country. Fewer than are watching this game. They need to hear your voice.”

Watch above via Foundation To Combat Anti-Semitism.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com