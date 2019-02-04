Patriots’ Safety Duron Harmon Says He Won’t Be Visiting the White House After Super Bowl Win



Fresh off their Super Bowl win, New England Patriots’ Safety Duron Harmon told TMZ he will not be going with the team if they get invited to visit the White House.

“Nah, man. They don’t want me in the White House, man,” he said.

Harmon added he rather visit former President Barack Obama.

“That would be dope, man. Hey Obama man, holler at me, man. We love you over here, man,” he added.

The Patriots did visit the White House after their Super Bowl win in 2017, however, the Philadelphia Eagles were not invited in 2018 after it appeared over half the team would not have gone in the first place.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow,” President Donald Trump said in a statement. “They disagree with their president because he insists that they proudly stand for the national anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country.”

