PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan Admits His Medical Leave Was Due to Anxiety from Making a Deal With the Saudis

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan revealed on Wednesday that his sudden medical leave was due to anxiety, ESPN reported, including over the LIV deal.

Days after the bombshell announcement that the PGA Tour had reached a partnership agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investor Fund — which operates LIV Golf — the PGA Tour announced that Monahan would be temporarily stepping down to address an undisclosed medical condition.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Monahan said the anxiety was caused by both the pressure of negotiating the agreement and the public backlash from its announcement.

“I think the reality for me was that I was dealing with anxiety, which created physical and mental health issues and challenges for me,” Monahan said to reporters. “And I realized that I needed to step away and to deal with that and understand how to develop the skills to deal with that going forward.

“To step away at that point in time was very difficult for me, but I needed to take care of myself and my family, and ultimately come back here stronger than I’ve ever been to lead the PGA Tour forward. And my family and my doctors supported me coming back.”

News of the agreement between the PGA Tour and PIF immediately put Monahan on the hot seat. It went against his previous sentiments regarding LIV and led many to believe he simply gave in to a lucrative deal from the Saudis. Some players even called for his resignation at a PGA Tour meeting shortly after.

The PGA Tour and PIF announced June 6 that they’d be collaborating on the venture to once again unify the game of golf. On June 14, Monahan went on medical leave.

Upon his return on July 17, Monahan hit the ground running when he sent a lengthy memo to Tour players. In that memo, he claimed the Tour was working to develop a fund to pay players who remained loyal as opposed to jumping ship to LIV.

Since then, the Tour has continued trying to alleviate player concerns. Last week, it appointed legendary golfer Tiger Woods to its policy board to give players voting power on major decisions moving forward.

