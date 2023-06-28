Philadelphia 76er Tobias Harris Throws Shade at ‘Casual’ Fans Amid Trade Rumors: ‘They’ll Trade Me for a Crumbl Cookie’

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris has grown tired of the trade rumors.

After another disappointing playoff exit for the team, Sixers fans quickly began wondering which offseason moves could be made to improve the Sixers’ chances next season. As he’s come to expect over the years, Harris has become a popular name on the chopping block.

At a recent event in Philadelphia, Harris said it’s the “casual” fans that don’t appreciate what he does.

“Trade speculation — you know — casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie,” Harris said. “But at the end of the day, they have to realize … you’re not getting a 6’9″ forward who can damn-near shoot 40% from three, guard other teams’ best player, shoot, post up, drive, (and) play 70-plus games a year.”

Some believe the Crumbl plug was intentional, as Harris is an owner of multiple franchises. Earned media is real.

Over the three seasons, Harris has come close to achieving the “50-40-90” — a term used when a player goes an entire season shooting 50% from the field, 40% from 3-point range, and 90% from the free-throw line. It’s a feat primarily achieved by the best players in the league, and Harris’ proximity to it is a testament to his ability.

Harris’ usage has steadily decreased over the years as he’s become the fourth option behind Joel Embiid, James Harden, and now Tyrese Maxey; and thanks to the five-year, $180 million contract he signed in 2019, he made the most money this past season. This has created a dilemma where he performs well in his role as the fourth option, but he’s paid like a franchise-leading player.

Because of this, fans believe he’s overpaid and would like to see him traded to get rid of his contract.

