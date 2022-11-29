Piers Morgan Confronts Qatar World Cup Chief on Migrant Worker Deaths Preparing for Event: Is the ‘Price Too Big to Pay?’

A top Qatar official admitted to Piers Morgan that there are 400-500 worker deaths related to the preparation of the World Cup.

A 2021 report from The Guardian noted 6,500 migrant deaths in Qatar since they were chosen to host the World Cup. Not all of these deaths are related to the World Cup though. Morgan labeled the figure “deeply misleading” as it counted all migrant deaths.

Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary-general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, admitted during an interview with Morgan this week that 400 to 500 deaths can be traced back to preparation for the World Cup. The official noted that only 40 deaths are officially recognized as related to the World Cup, but admitted the much higher number once Morgan pressed.

“Do you know how many people have died in Qatar since you won the bid in the last 12 years from any construction related to anything to do with the World Cup? In other words, new hotels, new bridges, whatever,” Morgan said.

“The estimate is around 400,” al-Thawadi admitted. “Between 400 and 500. I don’t have an exact number. That’s something that’s been discussed,” he said.

Though it’s nowhere near the widely-cited 6500 number reported by The Guardian, Morgan noted 400 is likely a “price too big to pay” for many people when it comes to a sporting event.

“What do you say to that?” he asked.

The World Cup chief admitted “one death is a death too many,” and insisted worker conditions are improving.

Morgan press further, asking if the standards for migrant workers weren’t up to whatever standard Qatar officials are touting having now.

“I think overall the need for labor reform in itself dictates that, yes, improvements had to happen,” al-Thawadi said.

Qatar has been a highly controversial pick for the World Cup, with many critics pointing to worker conditions and human rights in the country. One American journalist claims they were detained by security for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt, and a match was halted this week when a protester took to the pitch to wave a rainbow flag.

