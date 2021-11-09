Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Quickly Debunks ESPN’s Bizarre ‘Sleeping on the Floor’ Story

ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast detailed how Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was homeless for part of his youth.

Building on the emotional rags to riches story, play-by-play voice Steve Levy said Harris even slept on the floor in his University of Alabama dorm room because its what he was used to. One big problem – apparently it wasn’t true – according to Harris himself.

“Even when he got to Alabama on a full ride, got the fancy dorm room, he spent the first few months in Alabama sleeping on the floor,” Levy said of Harris. “He said he’s just more comfortable, more used to that.”

Minutes after the Steelers won their Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears, Harris went on Twitter to correct the false narrative.

“Bra I ain’t sleep on no dam floor in college,” Harris tweeted. “I slept on my bed.”

Harris did spend time in homeless shelters during his youth, but Levy may have confused two former Alabama running backs when he shared the sleeping on the floor story. According to a 2018 article from Bleacher Report, former Alabama running back Josh Jacobs slept on the floor in his dorm room because he was more comfortable there.

Levy commendably apologized to Harris for ESPN’s mistake Tuesday afternoon and promised to make a donation to the running back’s charity.

I got this part wrong Najee, my mistake. Your story is inspirational & mission to positively impact is admirable. I’ll be donating to the Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation and encourage others to help Najee’s greater purpose where they can.https://t.co/GlbxzRfXSD — Steve Levy (@espnSteveLevy) November 9, 2021

“I got this part wrong Najee, my mistake,” Levy tweeted. “Your story is inspirational & mission to positively impact is admirable.”

“I’ll be donating to the Da’ Bigger Picture Foundation and encourage others to help Najee’s greater purpose where they can.”

