Professional poker player Martin Kabrhel is under investigation after multiple other players have accused him of cheating, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The accusations were brought to the attention of the World Series of Poker after June 18’s Super High Roller Bowl, a tournament with a $250,000 buy-in. When fellow pro Dan Smith was eliminated from the tournament, he exchanged pleasantries with everyone at the table except for Kabrhel.

“Good luck to most of you. I hope you get barred,” Smith said as he pointed to Kabrhel. “Your antics are worse than anyone I’ve ever played with. Everyone else, it was great playing.”

Kabrhel joked that “somebody must be worse.”

On Twitter, more players came to Smith’s defense.

“How is Martin Kabrhel not banned from the WSOP?” Andrew Robl said. “He makes any tournament no fun for anyone and on top of it I’ve seen him mark cards in every tournament I’ve ever played with him.”

Even poker legend Phil Hellmuth chimed in.

“Thank you @Andrew_Robl,” he said. “You are gutsy to go public (with) this truth. Unanimous? Indeed. Speaking for myself: I was uncomfortable …”

Marking cards is the act of marking the back of the card so it can be identified without looking at its face. Players have suggested that Kabrhel makes it obvious that he’s marked the cards when he stands up over the table and looks at everyone else’s.

“While we do not discuss specific security protocols used to monitor players and gaming equipment, the integrity of the game remains paramount and we can assure fellow patrons that we are taking these allegations very seriously,” the WSOP said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing investigation, there is no further comment on the matter at this time.”

