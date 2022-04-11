Police Investigating Cristiano Ronaldo Over Smashing Everton Fan’s Phone After Loss

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo is being investigated by the Merseyside police after smashing a spectator’s phone following a loss to Everton over the weekend, reports ESPN.

The incident occurred shortly after the conclusion of a 1-0 defeat to Everton when Ronaldo and Co. were being heckled by the home supporters when a phone was stuck in the aging superstar’s face, prompting him to react emotionally.

Clear angle Ronaldo smashed the kids phone is pretty clear now pic.twitter.com/s1Pn24BXSU — Hamza (@lapulgafreak) April 9, 2022

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said the force was in discussion with both clubs after reports of the alleged assault.

“As players were leaving the pitch at 2.30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” the spokesperson stated.

“Inquiries are under way and officers are working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offence has taken place.”

Ronaldo released a statement of his own on his Instagram Sunday, apologizing to the fan and inviting him out to a game in Manchester.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” Ronaldo wrote. “Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

The loss is another blemish for the Red Devils as they chase that elusive top-four spot, guaranteeing them Champions League football next season.

