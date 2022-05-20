Premier League Legend Patrick Vieira Kicks Fan Who Accosted Him After Everton Loss

Former Premier League player Patrick Vieira traded in his soccer boots for dress shoes but still gets his kicks in on the pitch after kicking an Everton fan following Crystal Place’s loss Thursday.

The former Arsenal captain took over managerial duties for the Eagles last season, suffering a tough loss Thursday after Everton mounted a dramatic comeback in the second half to secure Premier League soccer next season.

Footage from the aftermath of the match shows Vieira trying to walk off the pitch into the dressing room tunnel, but gets stopped by a few heckling Everton fans and Vieira had enough real quick.

Patrick Vieira retaliates after being accosted by an Everton fan on the pitch after the game pic.twitter.com/g0HuTlpf7z — James Nalton (@JDNalton) May 19, 2022

Nice right boot by the former midfielder as footage shows Vieira grabbing the fan shouting in his face, before kicking him to the ground.

And thanks to Twitter we have the other POV as well, with the Everton fan himself uploading the video to the platform.

“Fuck off,” the fan screams directly into the face of Vieira before he took matters into his own hands.

The incident has sparked much controversy across the UK as many journalists and personalities alike seem to be in the defense of the former star.

There's not enough beer in the world to make me decide to run on the pitch and get in the face of Patrick Vieira https://t.co/oUq0KEzS6D — John Muller (@johnspacemuller) May 19, 2022 Patrick Vieira can't be punished for being… human. His security was compromised, personal space encroached, and he has been aggressively goaded into a reaction when simply trying to leave the field by someone who didn't have the right to be on it. Fan chose abuse amid euphoria — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) May 20, 2022 I'm astonished there's any suggestion Patrick Vieira should be in trouble for what happened this evening. After what happened to Billy Sharp, how can we allow our players and managers to be subjected to this kind of taunting and placed in harm's way night after night? — Oliver Holt (@OllieHolt22) May 19, 2022 Really disappointed in Patrick Vieira, should of followed the kick up with a smack in the mouth. Play silly games, win silly prizes. Idiots want to run on the pitch giving it billy big bollocks have to understand not everybody will wave the white flag. Well played Patrick — Curtis Woodhouse BEM (@curtiswoodhous8) May 20, 2022

Regardless of people’s beliefs, Merseyside police confirmed late Thursday that they’re looking into the situation: “We are working with Everton to gather all available CCTV footage and are speaking to witnesses. No formal complaint has been received and inquiries are ongoing,” per The Guardian.

