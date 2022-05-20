Premier League Legend Patrick Vieira Kicks Fan Who Accosted Him After Everton Loss

By Amiliano Fragoso May 20th, 2022
 
Patrick Vieira

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Premier League player Patrick Vieira traded in his soccer boots for dress shoes but still gets his kicks in on the pitch after kicking an Everton fan following Crystal Place’s loss Thursday.

The former Arsenal captain took over managerial duties for the Eagles last season, suffering a tough loss Thursday after Everton mounted a dramatic comeback in the second half to secure Premier League soccer next season.

Footage from the aftermath of the match shows Vieira trying to walk off the pitch into the dressing room tunnel, but gets stopped by a few heckling Everton fans and Vieira had enough real quick.

Nice right boot by the former midfielder as footage shows Vieira grabbing the fan shouting in his face, before kicking him to the ground.

And thanks to Twitter we have the other POV as well, with the Everton fan himself uploading the video to the platform.

“Fuck off,” the fan screams directly into the face of Vieira before he took matters into his own hands.

The incident has sparked much controversy across the UK as many journalists and personalities alike seem to be in the defense of the former star.

Regardless of people’s beliefs, Merseyside police confirmed late Thursday that they’re looking into the situation: “We are working with Everton to gather all available CCTV footage and are speaking to witnesses. No formal complaint has been received and inquiries are ongoing,” per The Guardian.

