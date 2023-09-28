‘Pros vs. Joes’ — the Hilarious Game Show that Pitted Regular People Against Professional Athletes — Is Getting a Reboot

The hit 2000s game show Pros vs. Joes will return soon, Deadline reported Thursday.

Originally created by My Entertainment and airing on Spike between from 2006 to 2010, Pros vs. Joes is coming back thanks to Belgian distributor Glow Media. According to the report, Glow Media will debut the new show at French trade show Mipcom in October.

Glow Media Managing Director Siobhan Crawford said it’s something she’s wanted to do for a while now.

“I have chased this format for ages,” Crawford told Deadline. “We are in a time where older, familiar brands are out-performing new launches, where sports adjacent programming is in demand and everyone loves an underdog story. Now redeveloped, this format is stronger than ever.”

My Entertainment will also be involved in the reboot.

“Pros vs. Joes is an extremely passionate project of mine,” My Entertainment CEO Michael Yudin said. “This is every sports fan’s chance — to take a once in a lifetime shot. It is something the Pros talk about and is re-lived on social media for years afterward.”

Across its five seasons on Spike, Pros vs. Joes included a multitude of housing names — including the NFL’s Michael Irvin and NBA’s Dennis Rodman.

While the original run could be considered a success, it can be argued that the show was ahead of its time. In the social media age, a show about professional athletes dominating everyday people could lead to endless viral content that would be circulated millions of time over the internet. Even something as simple as people attempting to catch passes from an NFL quarterback has proven to be a hit.

