Proud Parent Moment: LeBron James ‘Thought it was Hilarious’ When His Son Told Opposing Player to ‘F*ck Off’

LeBron James has long list of accolades to be proud of. Between his success on the basketball court, his philanthropy off it, and his various business ventures, the once touted prodigy King James is earning his crown.

Currently, basketball scouts and analysts are hyping LeBron’s son Bronny James as a top high school prospect. Undoubtedly proud of his son, LeBron has spent a lot of time watching Bronny’s high school team in recent weeks.

Joining the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, LeBron cited a notable moment he witnessed while his son was playing in a game earlier this month. But it wasn’t an impressive dunk, jumper, pass or steal, it was Bronny’s profanity.

“My kids don’t mess with the refs much,” LeBron said. “But if they miss an assignment they say ‘f*ck’ or ‘damn’ or ‘sh*t’, but my oldest son in this past tournament over the Fourth of July weekend, a kid was talking a little smack to him, and he told him to ‘f*ck off’ and I started laughing. I thought it was hilarious.”

Showing himself to be a supportive parent, LeBron has actually been criticized for being too exuberant while watching Bronny play basketball at the high school level. At 16-years-old, Bronny is currently a top-50 player in ESPN’s class of 2023 recruiting rankings, with many NBA fans hoping to see the father and son tandem get a chance to play together at the pro level.

