A competitive high school basketball championship game in Southern California was trumped by an act of racism Sunday, when tortillas were thrown at the losing team from a mostly Latino school district.

After losing the game in overtime, the basketball team from Orange Glen High School had tortillas hurled in their direction. Video shows at least two players on the winning hoops team from Coronado High School contributed to the disgraceful incident by throwing tortillas.

A video of the aftermath of the Coronado Orange Glen championship game clearly shows that players were among the folks who threw tortillas at the Orange Glen players and staff. I’m beyond disappointed. pic.twitter.com/RCIIfEgv4r — Full-Time Hoops (@FullTimeHoops1) June 20, 2021

The Coronado Unified School District Governing Board apologized to Orange Glen in a formal statement released Monday morning.

“The Trustees of the Coronado Unified School District acknowledge these acts to be egregious, demeaning, and disrespectful. We fully condemn the racism, classism, and colorism which fueled the actions of the perpetrators,” a portion of the statement reads.

The incident reportedly occurred after coaches from both teams were involved in a dispute. According to Orange Glen head coach Chris Featherly, disrespectful comments were directed at him and his players by Coronado head coach JD Laaperi. When Featherly went to address Laaperi’s comments, tortillas were thrown.

“Unfortunately a community member brought tortillas and distributed them which was unacceptable and racist in nature,” Laaperi told The San Diego Union-Tribune. “I do not condone this behavior. Coronado High School does not condone this behavior and is already taking appropriate action.”

More than 80% of the students who attend Orange Glen school district are Latino, while Coronado’s student-body is predominantly White.

The California Interscholastic Federation also condemned the act, stating they prohibit “discrimination or any acts that are disrespectful or demeaning toward a member school, student-athlete, or school community.” The CIF is reviewing the incident to determine the appropriate next steps.

