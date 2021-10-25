Raiders QB Derek Carr Saw ‘The Pain’ in Jon Gruden’s Eyes: ‘Hopefully People Forgive Him’

Jon Gruden hurt a lot of people after leaked emails portrayed him using racist, sexist and homophobic language. But Gruden’s former quarterback and current neighbor Derek Carr hopes the disgraced head coach can be forgiven.

During Sunday’s NFL pregame show on Fox, the network aired an interview between Carr and his former teammate Charles Woodson, where the two discussed Gruden’s downfall.

“That right there was emotional for me,” Carr said, explaining that after the news broke of Gruden’s resignation, he walked next door to thank his ex-coach and offer him support.

“I feel bad for everybody involved,” Carr continued to Woodson. “I didn’t say those things, so it wasn’t me, but I still feel the pain because I love that man so much.”

“At some point, hopefully, people forgive him. And I don’t know at what capacity that is, just so he can live life,” the quarterback said. “I’ve seen the pain in his eyes and in his heart that it caused and so, hopefully, one day people can at least accept him that, ‘Hey, you’re not perfect, neither am I, but hey, we love you.’”

Carr has joined a number of Gruden’s former players in supporting the tarnished football coach. While Carr may have had a unique relationship with his former head coach, hoping the public will consider Gruden’s pain is wishful thinking.

Gruden has been widely reproached after his offensive language was leaked from more than 650,000 Washington Football Team emails during an investigation of the organization’s alleged toxic workplace culture. Gruden briefly spoke to HBO Real Sports producer Maggie Burbank and claimed: “the truth will come out.”

Since his resignation, the Las Vegas Raiders are 2-0 led by Carr and new head coach Rich Bisaccia.

