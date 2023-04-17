Bay Area rapper E-40 believes he was discriminated against when he was kicked out of the Sacramento Kings’ home game against the Golden State Warriors.

E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, is considered a Warriors “superfan” like fellow rapper Drake is with the Toronto Raptors. In fact, he even recorded a Warriors-themed version of his song Choices when the team made its championship run in 2015.

On Saturday, the Warriors were in Sacramento to take on the Kings in the first game of their playoff series. Stevens was in attendance; and at some point in the fourth quarter, a fan captured the moment he was escorted out of the Golden 1 Center.

In the video, Stevens can be seen talking with a security guard who appears to instruct him to leave. As he begins to walk out, he takes a moment to turn around and yell toward another fan. He takes a few more steps toward the exit before turning around once again to point and exchange more words with the fan.

On Sunday, Stevens released a statement claiming he was merely responding to a heckler before experiencing “racial bias” from security.

“On Saturday night, I was subjected to disrespectful heckling over the course of the Warriors-Kings game in Sacramento,” he said. “I finally turned around and addressed one heckler in an assertive but polite manner. Yet, shortly thereafter, Kings’ security approached me, assumed that I instigated the encounter and proceeded to kick me out of the arena.

“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that – despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur – racial bias remains prevalent. Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed I was at fault.

Stevens then demanded an investigation into the incident by the Kings organization.

“I was absolutely humiliated by the Kings’ security team,” he added, “and I’m calling on the franchise to investigate the appalling conduct that transpired.”

A few hours later, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed the Kings were made aware of the situation and began its investigation.

“The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously,” the statement said, “and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made.”

