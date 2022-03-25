REACT: Triple H Announces Retirement From Professional Wrestling Amidst Health Concerns

Another WWE legend hung up his boots Friday as Paul Michael Levesque, better known by his ring name Triple H, announced his retirement from professional wrestling on Stephen A’s World, citing health concerns from a cardiac event last year.

The WWE Hall-of-Famer revealed that he has a defibrillator in his chest from the ongoing health issues and that his wife, Stephanie McMahon, first saw the signs of trouble for the WWE superstar.

In an interview with @stephenasmith, @TripleH officially announces his retirement from in-ring competition. pic.twitter.com/MQcBAIb4gv — First Take (@FirstTake) March 25, 2022

“I had viral pneumonia,” Levesque explained. “My lungs were inflamed and as the next couple days went on, when I got home it got increasingly worse. My wife saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up and I went and got checked.”

The doctor’s visit was what probably saved his life as the diagnosis was much worse than anticipated, heart failure.

“I had fluid in my lungs, I had some fluid around my heart, he continued. “So they followed up on it, did an E.K.G. and an echo and everything. Basically, the way your heart pumps out, 55 to 60% of your ejection fractures is a good number. I was at 30. I got a quick text message saying ‘don’t take time, pack a bag quick, head to the emergency room. I’ll fill you in on the way’. By the time I got to the emergency room my ejection fracture had gone down to 22. Which you know I was in heart failure, bad.”

Since then, Levesque has gotten the treatment he needed and is doping better but vowed to never wrestle again due to the defibrillator in his chest.

“For me, as far as in the ring, I’m done. I won’t — I will never wrestle again,” a somber Levesque said.

Even though his performing days are over, the man nicknamed “The Game” has certainly left a lasting impact on the WWE landscape as social media remembered the former champion of the sport.

– 14x WWE/World Champion

– 5x Intercontinental Champion

– 2x European Champion

– 2x Tag Team Champion

– 2x Royal Rumble winner

– 1x KOTR

– Close to 2,000 matches across his career. Triple H has had one hell of a legendary Hall of Fame career 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PAh4zgZ9FK — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 25, 2022

A fantastic career. Thank you, Triple H. pic.twitter.com/VWeKYbIub6 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 25, 2022

If you've never done the Triple H water spit in the shower, you're lying. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 25, 2022

