Red Sox Manager Skipping White House Visit Over Trump Administration’s Handling of Puerto Rico Disaster

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not be going to the White House to celebrate his team’s win.

Cora is skipping the visit to protest the Trump administration’s handling of the Puerto Rico disaster.

Cora made that statement to a Puerto Rican newspaper. CBS sports translated his words.

Although the government of the United States has helped, there is still a long way to go, that is OUR reality,” Cora said, according to the translation. “I have continually used my voice so that we Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence is not different. Therefore, at this moment, I do not feel comfortable celebrating in the White House.”

In addition to Cora, David Price, Mookie Betts and Rafael Devers are also those set to skip the World Series celebration to be held at the White House on Thursday.

