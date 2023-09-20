Republicans Reportedly Trying to Recruit Ex-ESPN Anchor Sage Steele to Run for Senate

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele is reportedly being eyed by Republicans as a potential candidate for Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District.

Daily Ructions reported Wednesday that “Republican leaders and donors in Washington and Connecticut” want her to make a run for the seat currently held by Democrat Jahana Hayes.

That report was confirmed by the New York Post, which was told “exploratory discussions” have occurred.

Steele left ESPN in August after reaching a settlement with the network. She filed a lawsuit claiming she was taken off the air as punishment for her comments made about Barack Obama and Disney’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate. According to Steele, she was suspended for two days and forced to apologize. In response, ESPN denied the allegation and said Steele was recovering from Covid-19 at the time.

ESPN previously offered a settlement payment of $501,000. It’s not known if that’s the same settlement Steele eventually agreed to.

Since leaving the company, Steele has not announced any plans to get back into broadcasting. Days later, however, she appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show to further elaborate on what led to her leaving ESPN. Steele reiterate that she felt there were “different rules” for her since other colleagues spoke on political issues without any pushback from the company.

Steele has not commented on the reports.

