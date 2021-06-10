Retired NFL Star Shares Heartwarming Video of 8-Year-Old Son Telling His Siblings He’s Getting a Heart Transplant

This video of 8-year-old TJ Olsen telling his brother and sister that a donor has been found for him to receive a heart transplant is incredible, and probably the best thing you’ll watch all week.

The son of retired NFL player and current Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen, TJ was born with a congenital heart defect, forcing him to undergo three open heart surgeries in the last three years. Exactly one week ago, TJ learned a new heart was found for him, and the former NFL star videoed his son sharing the amazing news with his siblings. The purely organic reaction from his brother and sister was perfect.

Exactly 1 week ago, the selfless act of a random stranger, our special angel donor, allowed TJ to share this news with his brother and sister. Forever grateful 💚❤️ #tbt pic.twitter.com/rg5mh6Xsa3 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 10, 2021

The 8-year-old underwent successful surgery to receive his new heart June 4. Earlier this week, Olsen shared a video of his son TJ after the transplant surgery was completed, thanking everyone for their support.

“Thank you for thinking of me,” TJ says in the video shared on social media. “Thank you for praying with me. Congrats, all of you have gotten a win. We love you guys.”

Someone has an update pic.twitter.com/L1Zk2AgHpd — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) June 7, 2021

The three-time Pro Bowler and his wife Kara similarly thanked everyone for their support in recent weeks, especially noting the selflessness of the donor family.

“We also want to ask that everyone takes a second to pray for our donor family,” Olsen tweeted. “Their selflessness during a tragic time gave our boy a chance at life.”

