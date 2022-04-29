The NBA playoffs has been a wild ride through round one this year, as only one series has resulted in a sweep – and even that was a surprise, with the Brooklyn Nets getting bounced by the Boston Celtics.

The western conference has also been a battle as the Phoenix Suns have fought with the eight-seed New Orleans Pelicans for much of round one, finally dispersing of them in Game 6.

There were a few bumps along the way though. Star guard Devin Booker got hurt, the Pelicans seemed to get in the head of veteran Chris Paul, and the New Orleans crowd was the loudest it had been in a decade. The crowd possibly played the biggest part in the whole series, constantly berating Suns players with boos and expletives throughout, including Paul who played for the franchise for six years.

That didn’t stop Pelicans fans though, chanting “Fuck Chris Paul” multiples times in Game 3. Eventually the fans stopped when it seemed to only fuel Paul, but instead of scrapping the whole bit all together, they turned their attention to journeyman Jae Crowder, berating him with chants during Game 4 in New Orleans.

A fuck Jae Crowder chant just broke out in the smoothie king center. pic.twitter.com/R3MalgNpBz — Hold The Mayo (@snowlikejonn) April 25, 2022

The Pelicans went on to win Game 4 against the hobbled Suns, 118-103, thanks in part to the crowd’s support. he suns returned to Phoenix and won Game 5, taking a lead in the series 3-2, and setting up a volatile Game 6 in New Orleans.

The Pelicans crowd did not disappoint as a few fans made “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirts and started handing them out to fans before the game. When the Suns got wind of this, booker immediately sent assistant coach Jarrett Jack, a former New Orleans player, over to collect some shirts to use as motivation.

Looks like Jarrett Jack tracked down those “Fuck Jae Crowder” shirts. Gives one to a smiling Devin Booker, who takes off with it after his pregame warmup. Bulletin board material pic.twitter.com/TWNHpEwGya — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 28, 2022

Sure enough that was all the fuel Paul and the valley boys needed, handling the Pelicans on the road, 115-109, eliminating them from the playoffs. And those collected shirts, yeah they were put to good use postgame as several Suns players, including Crowder, wore them to the interviews.

D Book and Jae Crowder rocking a “Fu*k Jae Crowder shirt.” 💀 (via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/Mu2tV8NSo3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 29, 2022

“What’s so funny?” Crowder asked sarcastically postgame.

Booker took exception to “F-word” on the shirt, changing it on his Twitter.

“Foul JAE CROWDER,” Booker wrote.

As the old saying goes, revenge is a dish best served cold, and the Suns certainly got that in New Orleans as they now face a powerhouse series with the surging Dallas Mavericks and wunderkind Luka Doncic.

