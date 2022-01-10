Rex Ryan Savagely DESTROYS Chargers Head Coach for Squandering Playoff Berth: ‘Homeboy Said Timeout. WHAT?’

Don’t expect Rex Ryan to be a company man for his NFL coaching brethren. The current ESPN analyst and former NFL coach absolutely destroyed Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers Monday morning.

Ryan went off on Staley, referring to him as “little hat” and slamming his controversial decision to call a timeout during the Chargers’ stunning loss to the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday night.

“This guy coaches like he’s a Division-III coach that nobody cares about. It’s hard not to make the playoffs with a franchise quarterback, but congratulations, you did it,” Ryan said on ESPN’s Get Up! “How he faces his football team after this one is incredible to me.”

“The Raiders were content. They were gonna take the tie. They were absolutely gonna take the tie,” Ryan claimed defiantly. “But homeboy said timeout. WHAT?”

Staley called a timeout as the Raiders faced a third-and-four with the clock winding down. After the break, Vegas ran the ball for 10 yards and set up a game-winning field goal. Ryan bought into the narrative that the Raiders were about to take a knee and play for the tie had the timeout not been called, even though quarterback Derek Carr was not in a kneel-down formation.

“What makes him brilliant?” Ryan asked of Staley. “He was a defensive coach that has a horrendous defense that can’t stop the run when you know they’re gonna run. Does that make you brilliant? No, it makes you a coach that’s supposed to be a defensive guru, but you never really earned your stripes.”

Ryan appears frustrated that he hasn’t been given a third opportunity as an NFL head coach, but he also seems to have accepted that another chance might never be coming. Because repeatedly ranting against NFL coaches is not going to earn him much clout with front-office executives.

Ryan went 61-66 during his head coaching tenure with the Jets and Buffalo Bills and is best remembered for leading New York to two AFC Championship games.

But while he criticizes Staley’s coaching decisions, Ryan’s vaunted defense allowed one of the worst touchdowns in Jets history, when New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz broke free for a 99-yard score on Christmas Eve in 2011, sparking a Super Bowl run for Big Blue and a downward spiral for Gang Green. Ryan also made one of the worst coaching decisions in NFL history when he shoved Mark Sanchez back into a preseason game and watched his quarterback suffer a shoulder injury.

Watch above via ESPN

