Richard Jefferson Blasts Skip Bayless For Twisting His Quote To Claim Kevin Durant Is Better Than LeBron

Earlier this week, hot take artist Skip Bayless used comments from former NBA player Richard Jefferson as proof that Kevin Durant is better than LeBron James. One problem, according to Jefferson, Bayless misrepresented the quote.

The quote from Jefferson came on an episode of ESPN’s The Jump, where he said “I had LeBron James on my team and I didn’t want to see Kevin Durant.” Jefferson was trying to temper Knicks fans who want a matchup with the Nets in the NBA Playoffs. Bayless used that line from Jefferson as justification for believing Durant is better than LeBron.

“Thank you Richard Jefferson, he finally summed up what I’ve been trying to tell you for about three years on this show, Kevin Durant is the best player on this planet,” Bayless said as he attempted to interpret Jefferson’s quote. “I had LeBron on my team and I didn’t wanna see [Durant] coming. What’s the translation? Because he’s better than my guy LeBron, that’s all you need to know.”

That wasn’t my context or MY Translation.. @ShannonSharpe @RealSkipBayless. It’s crazy how people get to behave when you don’t have to look the athletes in the 👀 https://t.co/duIJUNGMvz — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) April 27, 2021

“That wasn’t my context or my translation,” Jefferson wrote on Twitter, tagging Bayless and his Undisputed co-host Shannon Sharpe. “It’s crazy how people get to behave when you don’t have to look the athletes in the [eyes],” the former NBA champion fired at Bayless.

“HEY, RICHARD JEFFERSON: Just saw what you tweeted about me,” Bayless replied. “No, I would LOVE to “look you in the eye” on Undisputed ANY DAY YOU WANT. We can discuss EXACTLY what you said about LeBron/KD. I’ve tried to get LeBron on the show for years. Maybe you can help set that up. See you soon.”

Jefferson has yet to respond to the offer to join Bayless and Sharpe as a guest on Fox Sports’ Undisputed. But don’t expect to see it. Outside of sharing Alex Rodriguez, ESPN and Fox Sports rarely allow their talent to intermingle on-air.

