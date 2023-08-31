Riley Gaines and Keith Olbermann Hurl Insults on Twitter Over Trans Athletes: ‘Makes Sense Now Why You Got Fired From ESPN’

A discussion about transgender athletes on Twitter descended into a heated spat between former collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines and commentator Keith Olbermann.

On Wednesday evening, Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt called out Gov. Jim Pillen for signing an Executive Order to establish a “Women’s Bill of Rights.” The legislation states firm definitions for “men” and “women” to prohibit trans athletes from competing in women’s sports.

In response to Hunt’s criticism, Gaines urged Nebraska voters to make sure she isn’t re-elected.

“Defining woman = ridiculous to state senator Megan Hunt,” Gaines tweeted with several clown emojis. “Remember that next election, Nebraskans.”

That’s when Olbermann decided to interject and escalate things even further.

“Can you just address the reality and move past it?” Olbermann asked Gaines. “You sucked at swimming. That’s why you lost.”

Gaines became an advocate for keeping trans athletes out of women’s sports after competing against Lia Thomas in the 2022 NCAA Championships. Both swimmers tied for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle championship, and Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle.

Later on that night, Gaines took a personal shot of her own.

“Ah, makes sense now why you got fired from ESPN,” she said to Olbermann.

