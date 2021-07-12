RNC Unveils Ad It’s Airing During MLB All-Star Game Trashing League for Moving the Event From Atlanta: ‘We Were Robbed’

After much backlash surrounding the recently-passed election law in Georgia, Major League Baseball moved swiftly in April, announcing their decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

The decision came shortly after MLB Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark expressed a desire stated players were “very much aware” of the law that some believed was implemented to make it more difficult for Black voters to cast their ballot.

Three months later, the event is set to take place in Denver, CO, but the league’s controversial decision won’t be exempt from the game. Monday morning, the RNC unveiled an ad that will run during the game, trashing MLB and blaming Democrats for removing the contest from Atlanta.

“This was supposed to be Atlanta’s night. But we were robbed,” former Republican legislator Melvin Everson says in the ad. “Democrats stole our All-Star game to push their divisive political agenda. Politicians and corporations lie, while Black communities got hurt the most.”

Atlanta was awarded the 2021 All-Star game on May 30, 2019. It was set to celebrate Truist Park, which opened as the Atlanta Braves home stadium in 2017. But the ballpark itself has been a point of contention for nearly a decade, with critics claiming it hurt Black communities, the same accusation Everson made about the All-Star game.

With plans for the stadium being announced in 2013, the Braves revealed their new stadium was being built in Cobb County, 14 miles outside of Atlanta. The franchise blamed the decision to move on a lack of mass transit options into the city. Adversaries have claimed the move was about race, with Atlanta being a predominantly Black city, while Cobb County’s demographics are significantly more White.

Watch above via the RNC

