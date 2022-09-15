Roger Federer Announces His Retirement, Thanks His ‘Unbelievable’ Fans: You Made the ‘Dreams of a Young Swiss Ball Kid Come True’

Tennis great Roger Federer announced his retirement in a Twitter post Thursday, writing that the Laver Cup next week in London would be his final Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) event and he “will play more tennis in the future, of course, just not on the Grand Slam or the tour.”

Federer tweeted his announcement in four pages of text along with a single heart emoji, and also posted the message in a video format.

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

“Of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all the fans who give the sport its life,” Federer’s message began. He mentioned his “challenges” during the past three years with injuries and recover from surgery, and that he knew his “body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

At 41 years old, Federer continued, he had played more than 1,500 matches in over 40 different countries over his 24-year career, calling the experience “an incredible adventure.”

“Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” he said, calling the decision “bittersweet,” and adding he would “miss everything the tour has given me.”

“But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

The next several paragraphs were effusive expressions of gratitude for everyone who had supported his career. He thanked his “amazing” wife Miroslava “Mirka” Federer and four “wonderful” children, two sets of twins. “Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever.” He thanked his parents, sister, coaches, business partners, sponsors, and competitors.

“We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game,” he wrote. “I feel extremely grateful. We pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels.”

He wrapped his thank yous by addressing his “unbelievable fans.”

You will never know how much strength and belief you have given me. The inspiring feeling of walking into full stadiums and arenas has been one of the huge thrills in my life. Without you, those successes would have felt lonely, rather than filled with joy and energy… I have had the immense fortune to play in front of you in over 40 different countries. I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive. Through my travels, I have met many wonderful people who will remain friends for life, who consistently took time out of their busy schedules to come watch me play and cheer me on around the globe. Thank you.

Federer closed his message by reminiscing about how he got his love of tennis while working as a ball kid in his hometown of Basel, Switzerland:

I used to watch the players with a sense of wonder. They were like giants to me and I began to dream. My dreams led me to work harder and I started to believe in myself. Some success brought me confidence and I was on my way to the most amazing journey that has led to this day. So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss ball kid come true.

“Finally, to the game of tennis: I love you and will never leave you,” he concluded.

Federer’s many accolades for his sport include being one of only 8 men to win all four majors, holding the record for the most Grand Slam men’s singles Championships with 20 titles, spending a record of 302 weeks ranked No. 1, being the oldest No. 1 at 36 years old, 103 Career Singles Titles, most Wimbledon Championships won with 8 titles, tied for the most US Open titles with Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras at five, a Doubles Olympic Gold Medal in 2008 at the Beijing Games (partnered with Stanislas Wawrinka), and a Singles Olympic Silver Medal at the London Games in 2012.

The announcement of his retirement brought many tweets thanking Federer for his contributions to tennis, with numerous commentators saying that he along with Serena Williams had changed the sport forever.

“The game will miss these two,” tweeted ESPN.

A career like no other spanning four decades… Here’s the @rogerfederer story ☺️#RForever pic.twitter.com/3miMx7zAZR — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 15, 2022

.@rogerfederer has announced his retirement from tennis—bidding a warm and emotional farewell. Here, Anna Wintour—who has been friends with Federer for years—pays tribute to an extraordinary champion: https://t.co/wdBHcru9CW — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) September 15, 2022

Maybe the greatest champion in men’s tennis history and its finest ambassador is retiring from the sport at 41. So grateful to have seen him many times. Thank you for your greatness and class, @rogerfederer https://t.co/I0DqvbHzRg — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) September 15, 2022

Thank you GOAT. pic.twitter.com/iPCaJV056s — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) September 15, 2022

An outstanding career comes to an end 😭 Thank you for all the memories Roger Federer! You will be missed!@rogerfederer | @swissteam | @ITFTennis pic.twitter.com/fJ1FZrh9YM — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 15, 2022

Thank you @rogerfederer … … for everything you have done for Swiss and international tennis,

… for all the countless emotions we were able to share with you,

… for every child you inspired to play tennis! All the best!#rogerfederer #goat #thankyou #legend #inspiration pic.twitter.com/WbAlibNisJ — Swiss Tennis (@swiss_tennis) September 15, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com