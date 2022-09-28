Rory McIlroy Calls For Meeting Between PGA Tour and Rival Saudi Golf League: ‘The Game Is Ripping Itself Apart’

PGA superstar Rory McIlroy is calling on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to meet for a discussion on the direction the sport is headed.

McIlroy has been one of Saudi-backed LIV Golf’s biggest opponents since the league formed earlier this year. The PGA Tour suspended players who decided to join the controversial league and battle lines have been drawn. McIlroy has emerged as the unofficial spokesperson for the PGA Tour’s players.

“I don’t want a fractured game. I never have,” McIlroy told the Telegraph. You look at some other sports and what’s happened and the game of golf is ripping itself apart right now and that’s no good for anyone.

McIlroy brought up how both sides have hurt one another throughout the last few months.

“It’s no good for the guys on, you know, this side or the sort of traditional system, and it’s no good for the guys on the other side, either, McIlroy added.”

McIlroy acknowledged that time has not run out yet, but it is almost there for both tours.

“It’s no good for anyone. There is a time and place for it. I just think right now with where everything is, it’s probably not the right time,” McIlroy continued. “I don’t think we can let it go too much longer. So I’m all for everyone sitting around the table and trying to figure something out for sure.”

McIlroy’s strong statements are a bit of a surprise. There was a point in time that it seemed like both sides would never see eye-to-eye, especially from the PGA side. Rory has taken the role as the PGA Tour’s mouthpiece, so the statements he has made might make people believe he is not the only player, from the PGA, who feels that way.

Perhaps Rory just watched the 2022 Presidents Cup and saw how much different the competition was on both sides because LIV Golfers were not eligible to compete in the Presidents Cup, and they will not be eligible to participate in the Ryder Cup in 2023.

Maybe Rory saw news that LIV Golf is reportedly trying to buy airtime on Fox Sports and that would take away from the PGA audience?

