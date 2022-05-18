Russian Gymnast Barred From Competition For One Year After Wearing Pro-War ‘Z’ Symbol On Podium

A Russian gymnast, who wore the letter “Z” on his singlet on the podium during the Apparatus World Cup in March, has been barred from all competition for one year.

Ivan Kuliak, 20, wore the infamous “Z” on the podium after taking bronze in the parallel bars in Doha, Qatar. The “Z” signifies support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine as the insignia has been displayed on tanks and vehicles used by the Russian military.

The worse part: Kuliak was wearing it next to ​Ukrainian gymnast ​Illia Kovtun who took home gold in the same event.

⚡️ Russian gymnast gets 1-year ban for displaying 'Z' on podium. Ivan Kuliak was seen wearing a taped "Z," Russia's war symbol used by those supporting the invasion of Ukraine, while standing near a Ukrainian athlete on March 6 at the world cup in Qatar. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 18, 2022

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has since criticized the Russian for his “shocking behavior” and sanctioned him by issuing the ban and stripping him of his bronze medal.

“Mr Kuliak breached the FIG Statutes, the FIG Code of Discipline, the FIG Code of Ethics, the FIG Code of Conduct and the FIG Technical Regulations when he wore the letter ‘Z’ on his singlet,” the governing body issued in a statement on Tuesday.

Kuliak has 21 days to appeal the decision and must repay the prize money of $501.77 and pay $2,007 towards the cost of proceedings.

Despite public criticism, the Russian gymnast said he’d “do exactly the same” if given the chance, according to Russian-controlled media outlets Wednesday.

“I saw it with our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out [it means], ‘for victory’ and ‘for peace,'” Kuliak​ said.

“I didn’t wish anything bad on anyone, I just showed my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and stand for peace.”

The FIG previously banned all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts from competing in future events.

“If the protective measures keeping Russian athletes from competing are still in place on 17 May 2023, the ban shall continue and expire six months after the removal of said measures,” the statement added.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com