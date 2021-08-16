Savannah Bananas Mic’d Up Infielder Predicts Ridiculous Play and Stuns the Broadcaster as it Transpires

We’ve seen and heard about baseball players calling their shots at the plate before, but doing it on defense would seem impossible. Until Savannah Bananas infielder Bill LeRoy did exactly that last weekend.

Mic’d up for the Bananas broadcast, LeRoy was chatting with announcer Biko Skalla when he predicted the ball is “gonna roll it over, I’m gonna backhand it on the short hop, and Manny Machado underhand throw it to first.”

Just as he finished the detailed prediction from third base, a grounder was hit in his direction and LeRoy could be heard saying “oh my god!” as he eagerly charged the ball.

You literally cannot make this stuff up. @bleroy28 calls his own play while mic'd up with our broadcaster to make the out 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/xrfEdJLQgT — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 14, 2021

“Look at this, Biko! Biko! I literally just called that!” LeRoy yelled and pointed to Skalla in the booth. LeRoy and Biko went justifiably wild after the play, knowing his psychic prediction just left everyone listening stunned.

It was the second time a video of LeRoy went viral this season, with his extravagant walk-up routine making headlines last month.

Easy top three moment of the night was Bill Leroy introducing himself to the plate. pic.twitter.com/MYk4y0pr4r — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) July 25, 2021

The Bananas have become one of the most popular non-Major League Baseball teams in the sport. Thanks to the unique fan experience they create through innovative marketing ideas, the Bananas have sold out every home game since 2016. The Bananas Twitter bio states, “We make baseball fun. Fans first. Entertain Always,” a motto they routinely deliver on.

Major League Baseball has experimented with having players mic’d up for broadcasts during spring training and All-Star exhibitions, but they haven’t tried it during games that count. Players are unlikely to sign off on giving networks that type of access, especially with concerns for electronic sign-stealing. But if the league is looking to further the game and create new fans, following the model of the Bananas might not be a bad idea.

