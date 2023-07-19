Scott Van Pelt to Host Monday Night Countdown in Latest Shake-Up Since ESPN Layoffs: Report

ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt will reportedly expand his role within the network in the wake of its latest layoffs.

At the end of June, the company underwent another round of layoffs as Disney continues to work toward cutting 7,000 jobs. This most recent round included around 20 on-air personalities, such as Jeff Van Gundy, Todd McShay, and Suzy Kolber.

Kolber was the host of the Monday Night Football pre-game show Monday Night Countdown. According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Van Pelt and NFL Live’s Laura Rutledge were the leading candidates to fill the role.

“I think SVP has the inside positioning,” Marchand said on his podcast. “I think they want to expand Van Pelt’s role and be more involved in the big events.”

CLIP: Scott Van Pelt and Laura Rutledge are up for the MNF Countdown host role, but SVP has the inside track. POD: https://t.co/RJhdFHXJCi pic.twitter.com/ydluAgGcj6 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 19, 2023

The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch then reported that multiple sources confirmed ESPN’s decision.

Scott Van Pelt will be getting the Monday Night Football Countdown job, via multiple sources. As @AndrewMarchand reported: It was he and Laura Rutledge who were up for it but I’m told that decision has been made and all parties know. It’s Van Pelt. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) July 19, 2023

There are still a number of vacancies that haven’t been addressed. It’s also been reported that NBA coach Doc Rivers and ESPN’s Doris Burke are in the running to succeed Van Gundy on ESPN’s top NBA broadcast team.

Nothing is imminent now, but hearing there’s a good chance that Doc Rivers and Doris Burke join Mike Breen on ESPN’s top NBA broadcast team next season. — Chad Finn (@GlobeChadFinn) July 17, 2023

