Sean Payton Fawns Over the Media’s Work During Covid Before Admitting ‘I’d Like to Try TV’

NFL coaches are more often at odds with the media than they are willing to admire the reporters they deal with on a daily basis.

Now that Sean Payton has stepped down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints and no longer needs to fend off media questions, he expressed admiration and even empathy for the city’s sports journalists. During his retirement press conference Tuesday afternoon, Payton stated how much he appreciates the media and especially their work throughout Covid, which fittingly came before declaring his desire to work in TV.

“I do appreciate your jobs. And I recognize, especially in the last two years how difficult those have been. People don’t understand,” Payton said. “With the Covid restrictions, the relationships that many of you have with our players – it’s hard to do those jobs effectively.

“When’s the last time you’ve been able to go into a locker room after a game? And we kind of miss that really. I do, honestly,” Payton continued. “And so I appreciate every one of you.”

The media has mostly been railed on for its news coverage during Covid. But in addition to ingratiating himself to reporters, Payton highlighted the challenge that sports journalists have dealt with, needing to acquire and convey information without the ability to speak with players and coaches face to face.

“I’d like to try TV,” Payton later acknowledged. “I’ve had some opportunities and yet I really don’t know that part of it that well. But that’d be something that would interest me.”

Payton admits he hasn’t spoken to a network yet about a job in media, but hopes that opportunity will present itself.

Networks reportedly have mutual interest in Payton, as they should. He’s one of the sport’s most recognizable coaches with a wealth of football knowledge, a big personality and appears to have charismatic potential on screen.

Watch above via the New Orleans Saints

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com