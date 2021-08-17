Security Bizarrely Aloof as Field Invader Takes the Mound During Giants-Mets Game in San Francisco

Usually, field invaders during sporting events are running because they’re being chased by security. But Monday night’s incident in San Francisco featured a fan running on the field, while security seemed uninterested in playing a game of chase.

Adding to the bizarre scene, the fan wore a San Diego Padres Mark Loretta jersey to a Giants-Mets game. It was likely one of the few remaining fan owned jerseys featuring the retired utility infielder.

A fan in a Padres jersey ran onto the mound and mimed a pitch before getting tackled by security. pic.twitter.com/ytygYfoPpv — KNBR (@KNBR) August 17, 2021

The Giants’ crowd booed as the Loretta jersey-wearer jogged around the field, with security watching from the side. As he neared home plate, security gave a half-hearted attempt at grabbing the fan, who quickly bounced out of their reach.

The fan then moved to the pitcher’s mound, where he stood next to two players and shook off the catcher before beginning his wind up. With security slowly closing in on the mound, the Loretta fan balked and decided to attempt splitting the defense. Considering the slow-moving security personnel, the fan likely could have continued his adventure by shifting toward the outfield, but he seemingly gave up.

Either field invaders are increasingly eager to disrupt baseball games or more people are quick to take out their phone and capture the moment from the stands. But fans on the field have been a frequent occurrence this baseball season and the Giants might want to consider beefing up their security presence.

