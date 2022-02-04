Serena Williams Calls Prince Harry ‘One of My Coaches,’ Says He’s ‘Always Solving All My Life’s Problems’

Serena Williams praised Prince Harry for “always solving” her life problems while discussing mental health on Thursday, even calling him “one of my coaches.”

The two had a candid conversation during a virtual event for BetterUp, an employee coaching and mental health service provider, joining company CEO Alexi Robichaux.

The royal, who joined the company as chief impact officer last year, largely opened up about facing burnout and the benefits of taking time for self-care activities, such as going on a walk.

“I don’t have it sorted, Serena doesn’t have it sorted, none of us do. Life is about discovery,” Harry said during the candid conversation, adding, that he’s learned how to “turn a negative into a positive.”

During @BetterUp‘s #InnerWorkDay event, CEO @Arobichaux asked Prince Harry and @serenawilliams what advice they would share related to practicing mental fitness. “It’s work, but out of all the work we do… it is the most fulfilling,” Harry said. “Apart from being a dad!” pic.twitter.com/xnKLXg7Hbl — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 3, 2022

“I, similar to you, Alexi, experienced burnout,” Harry added. “And throughout that burnout, literally getting to the very end of everything that I had, any fuel or any steam in the engine, I was burning the candle at both ends. Then it felt like ‘Boom.’ That is when you are forced to look inside yourself, because with everything else around you seemingly you feel as though it’s working against you, the only way that you can really combat it, and build resilience for the outside world in your entire environment, is the inner work.”

Towards the end of the panel Williams, who focused on the importance of setting boundaries, revealed that she often turns to Harry when she needs help.

“I know I joke a lot, but Harry is actually one of my coaches,” Williams said. “Whenever I see him, he’s always solving all my life’s problems, so I kind of give that to your BetterUp coach, it’s kind of helped me ― so thank you!”

“I’m like, ‘Okay, I need some more problems to solve. When can I come over?” she added. “’Cause you just always figure it out for me.”

While she clearly has her own friendship with Harry, Williams has a longtime relationship with Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, and attended the couple’s royal wedding in 2018.

