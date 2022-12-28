Shannon Sharpe Calls For Miami Dolphins To Sit Tua Tagovailoa For Remainder Of The Season After Second Concussion

Fox Sports commentator Shannon Sharpe called on the Miami Dolphins to sit their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after Tagovailoa suffered his second concussion of the season.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced to the media Wednesday morning that Tagovailoa sustained a concussion in Sunday’s Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers. Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol on Monday morning. As Undisputed began to wrap up, the hosts learned that Tagovailoa did suffer a concussion.

“Finally,” Sharpe began. “Smarter people prevail. He probably should be done for the rest season. Cause I believe he’s had at least three concussions in a very small window.”

Sharpe alluded to Tagovailoa’s questionable back injury that he suffered against the Buffalo Bills in the third week of the NFL season that looked like the Dolphins quarterback suffered a head injury, but the medical staff ruled it as a hurt back, but the Undisputed host was convinced this was Tagovailoa’s third head injury.

Tagovailoa was cleared to play four days later and was slammed to the turf by Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. The hit was so vicious that he had to get stretchered off the field and brought to a local hospital in Cincinnati.

The Dolphins confirmed that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and missed two games before he returned as the Dolphins starting quarterback.

“The more concussions you have, the greater the risk is long term,” Sharpe continued. “So I think they made the right decision to sit him down.”

Sharpe took it a step further and believed Tagovailoa should not play for the remainder of the season to protect the quarterback from further long-term trauma to his brain.

“I think they should make an even better decision and say, ‘you done for the season, Tua,'” Sharpe concluded.

Sharpe had been very critical of the Dolphins, and on Tuesday, he criticized the organization and said that “they keep failing this man.” Sharpe also pointed blame toward the NFL, and the concussion spotters who watch the game and can pull a player off the field they feel needs to be evaluated for a concussion.

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com