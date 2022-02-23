Shannon Sharpe is ‘All For’ Kanye West Buying the Denver Broncos: ‘I’d Be Happy if a Minority’ Becomes a NFL Owner

Shannon Sharpe sees the need for minority owners in the NFL and if that means Kanye West spearheading a group of investors to purchase the Denver Broncos, then he’s all for it.

Sharpe was recently asked by TMZ Sports about West’s rumored interest in purchasing Denver’s football team and the Hall-of-Fame tight end expressed his desire to see a Black man or woman become an NFL owner.

“I’d be happy, if a minority, Robert Smith, I see Byron Allen is interested. I’m all for it,” Sharpe told TMZ. “That’s the organization that I played 12 years for. I have a lot of respect for the Bowlen family. They did a great job with me and my family.”

Reports of West’s interest in purchasing the Broncos stemmed from the president of his new endeavor Donda Sports, polarizing NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who Sharpe has railed against in the past. The Broncos were announced as being for sale earlier this month, with an expected price tag of around $4 billion. Shortly after the news, Brown hinted that West was interested in NFL ownership

“Hopefully, if Kanye can get some investors and 24-26 out of the 32 NFL owners agree, I’m all for it,” Sharpe said. “The biggest bidder is going to win. The NFL is about dollars and sense: if you got the dollars, it makes sense.”

The desire to see minority owners in the NFL has been accentuated by the lack of Black head coaches in the sport and further emphasized by the lawsuit from Brian Flores, alleging racial discrimination within the league’s hiring process.

Watch above via TMZ

