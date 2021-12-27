Shannon Sharpe Obliterates ‘Dumb Dumb Head’ Antonio Brown for Claiming He’s the Victim of Media Created Drama

Fox Sports host and NFL Hall-of-Famer Shannon Sharpe destroyed Antonio Brown on Monday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver claimed he is the victim of media driven drama.

Brown returned to the football field Sunday afternoon for the first time in more than two months after he was sidelined by injury and a suspension. The latter was imposed following a league investigation into allegations that Brown used a fake Covid vaccination card.

“AB’s a clown,” Sharpe ranted to his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless. “The media didn’t write that you got a fake vaccination card without you going to get a fake vaccination card.”

On Sunday, Brown cut a reporter off for asking about returning from a three-game suspension and proceeded to rip the media. “It’s a lot of drama you guys create,” Brown said. “A lot of drama people create who want stuff from me.”

Sharpe went on to highlight the various slip-ups Brown has incurred throughout his NFL career, citing issues with the wide-receiver in Pittsburgh, Oakland, New England, and now Tampa Bay.

“Everything that’s happened in AB’s life in the NFL, AB is at fault,” Sharpe ranted. “And somehow he wants to make the media writing about his transgressions in the NFL that are self-inflicted, that we’re creating drama. YOU’RE CREATING DRAMA! YOU GOT ON FACEBOOK LIVE AFTER A GAME FROM THE LOCKER ROOM, DUMB DUMB HEAD!”

The most recent infraction from Brown’s NFL career came as the NFL determined the Tampa Bay wide receiver and two other players “misrepresented their vaccination status,” a significant violation that no one would expect to go unreported.

“AB, all you had to do was just go get the vaccine like you got after you presented the fake vaccine card,” Sharpe said. “This ain’t no media creation. That’s an Antonio Brown creation and the media’s reporting about what you’ve done. THAT’S IT.”

