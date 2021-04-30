Last year, the Green Bay Packers still had leverage, with a seemingly fading Aaron Rodgers under contract for just two more seasons at guaranteed money. So they traded up in the NFL Draft to find Rodgers’ successor, embarrassing their veteran quarterback.

But now, after an MVP season, and a possible second career as a game show host waiting for him, Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe believes Rodgers has the leverage back. It wasn’t an accident that news of Rodgers wanting a trade was leaked on draft day, one year after the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. This was Rodgers way of getting back at Green Bay.

“I told y’all, as soon as Aaron Rodgers gets that hammer, he was gonna swing it with authority. Well that MVP, [48 touchdowns and 4 interceptions] gave him that hammer back and he’s swinging it with authority,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe’s Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless points out Rodgers was a first round draft pick and sat for three years while Brett Favre remained the Packers starting quarterback. Now, after just one season of playing with his successor on the bench, Rodgers wants out. Sharpe said what happened with Favre is not Rodgers’ problem.

“He wanted a contract extension with guaranteed money, they hesitated,” Sharpe said. But as soon as the Packers realized Rodgers was ready to leave because he didn’t get that extension, team brass flew out to California to rectify the dispute.

“If I was [Rodgers] I would have said ‘yea, come on over,’ and as soon as they got to the house I wouldn’t answer the door,” Sharpe said.

Bayless isn’t buying into all the rumors, saying the Packers will hang tight and Rodgers will remain their starting quarterback next season.

“No, no,” Sharpe quickly answered. “He will be LISTED as the starting quarterback, my homeboy A-Rod’s telling y’all to kick rocks!” Sharpe suggested that even if the Packers don’t trade their 37-year-old quarterback, Rodgers could leave football altogether to host Jeopardy! before he returns to Green Bay.

Watch above via, Fox Sports

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]