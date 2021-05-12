He hasn’t played an NFL regular-season game in nine years, but Tim Tebow is returning to the league with a new position. Fox Sports’ Shannon Sharpe says Tebow’s opportunity with the Jacksonville Jaguars is because of privilege, not talent.

“Let’s be all the way 100,” Sharpe said after noting he doesn’t want to make this a race issue. “Tim Tebow is a straight, white, evangelical male. There are benefits that come along with being that…Let’s not say ‘oh no that has nothing to do with that.’ Bulljive! Everybody that’s listening to my voice understands that. There are privileges that come along with that.”

Tebow was welcomed by the Jaguars with open arms and unprecedently offered the opportunity to try a new position at the NFL level. “That would have never happened if I didn’t list those four things that Tim Tebow possessed,” Sharpe explained to his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless.

A Hall-of-Fame tight end, Sharpe says players in the Jaguars locker room might recognize Tebow as a good person, but they’ll be upset about his existence because a failed quarterback doesn’t deserve this opportunity.

“This is Urban Meyer flexing that ‘I’m in total control here and I’ll do what the hell I want when the hell I want to do it.’ This makes no sense to me,” Sharpe said of the Jaguars head coach.

Tebow’s credentials as a tight end are non-existent. Sure, he’s a big, strong, imposing figure, but NFL players should be offended by anyone believing the ability to bench press can build a tight end. It’s a position that has modernized in recent years to require elite athleticism.

During his brief tenure with the Jets, they tried lining Tebow up as a receiver, but he ran the wrong route and embarrassingly took a Mark Sanchez pass off his helmet. No one will question Tebow’s work ethic, drive, and physical ability, but his football talent has never shown itself at the pro level.

Watch above via, Fox Sports

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]