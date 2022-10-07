Shannon Sharpe Suggests Jordan Poole Get Payback on Draymond Green: ‘We Gon’ Fight Everyday Til I Whip Him’

Shannon Sharpe came to the defense of Golden State Warriors player Jordan Poole Friday, after video was leaked of his fight with teammate Draymond Green.

Video was leaked Friday morning, to TMZ Sports, of a fight that broke out between Green and Poole at Wednesday’s practice. The video showed Green get into Poole’s face, and then Poole shoved Green. After the shove Green came back and punched Poole in the face, with Poole pinned up against the wall before teammates and coaches broke up the fight. It was reported that Green would not return to the team until Saturday.

Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless pondered the question of where the two would stand a few days after the fight. Sharpe did not like what Green did to Poole with the punch, so he believed Poole should fight back against Green regardless of the apology Green issued to the team. Sharpe thought Poole needed to stand up for himself against Green, and should not let anyone get in his face.

“So where do they go from here?” Bayless asked. “That’s the biggest question.”

“Who me and Draymond? Where we go? Oh we fighting everyday,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe was adamant about what the relationship would be like if that was him who got punched by Green.

“We gon’ fight everyday, everyday ’til I whip him,” Sharpe added. “He gonna have to whip me everyday, I’m going to have to whip him. One of us has to go.”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

