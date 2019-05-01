Shaq and Charles Barkley Battle in Trainwreck Segment: ‘I’m Gonna Knock Your A** Out’

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley renewed their epic, sometimes real, sometimes not feud — in a segment which skidded totally off the rails.

During Tuesday’s postgame edition of Inside the NBA on TNT, Shaq was peeved that Barkley had taken too long, in his estimation, during a timed segment. And so after Barkley wrapped up his comment, Shaq demurred.

“Go back over there,” Shaq said — pointing to Barkley. He added, “I’m not saying nothing… Go back over there to the know-it-all.”

Barkley laughed and seemed to take the ribbing as good-natured. Shaq, however, seemed to be serious.

“Hey Chuck, my last warning Chuck,” he said. “Disrespect me again like that.

“Mr. Sensitive,” Barkley said.

“Ain’t no Mr. Sensitive,” Shaq replied. “Do it again.”

Fellow hosts Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith were cracking up during the skirmish. But Shaq was not laughing.

“I ain’t sensitive,” Shaq said — after Barkley again tagged him with that label. “I’m gonna knock your ass out.”

Watch this off-the-rails segment above, via TNT.

