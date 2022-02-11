Shaun White Breaks Down in Tears After Final Run of His Competitive Snowboarding Career: ‘It’s Been the Love of My Life’

For 16 years, Shaun White was the face of snowboarding. But Friday marked the end of a decorated competitive snowboarding career that spanned five Winter Olympic Games.

The three-time gold medalist finished fourth the men’s halfpipe competition at the Beijing Olympics, after he fell on his third run of the event, the final of run his competitive career.

“Sorry, you are going to get me ugly crying,” the 35-year-old White told NBC, noting that his back leg was giving out during the competition. “I’m not upset about the result, obviously I would have loved to put down that last run.”

Beijing was the fifth Winter Olympics for White, who became a national sensation and the face of snowboarding during the 2006 Torino Games. Some of 35-year-old’s competitors in Beijing were as young as 10-months old when White won his first gold medal.

“A lot of emotions are hitting me right now,” White said. “I just want to thank everyone for watching. Everyone at home, thank you. Snowboarding, thank you. It’s been the love of my life.”

White was trying to hold back tears throughout the interview, but when NBC showed his family back in Los Angeles, waterworks began for the famous snowboarder.

“I love you so much, I wanted more today but I’ll take what I can get. I’m proud. It’s been my life,” White said through tears. “Thank you. I can’t wait to see you all.”

Watch above via NBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com