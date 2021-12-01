When it comes to the New York Knicks, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith tosses the idea of being an unbiased journalist out the window.

Smith is an unapologetic Knicks fan who takes their performances personally, just like the rest of their die-hards. Wednesday morning, Smith had an epic meltdown in response to New York’s Tuesday night loss to the Brooklyn Nets, taking specific issue with Knicks All-Star Julius Randle for complaining about the game’s officiating.

“I don’t wanna hear that! From Julius Randle,” Smith ranted on First Take. “With all do respect SHUT THE HELL UP! I DON’T WANNA HEAR THAT!”

For a few moments during his rant, Smith briefly took a more measured approach, noting that he was actually proud of the Knicks for battling back from an 18-point deficit, giving themselves an opportunity to win the game late. But the ESPN sports host lost it again when the conversation turned back to Randle.

“Guess what Julius Randle, YOU’RE NOT (Kevin Durant), you’re not gonna get those calls!” Smith yelled. “DAMN IT YOU DIDN’T KNOW THAT?! I don’t understand, this is the kind of stuff that drives me NUTS!”

“We’re gonna talk about you ain’t getting calls? You know why? Because you’re not that dude yet Julius Randle,” Smith said bluntly of the Knicks All-Star. “You ain’t KD! You ain’t gonna get those calls.”

“WORK IT OUT! You can’t be complaining about those damn calls,” Smith added, before hilariously spiking a box of tissues to the floor.

Watch above via ESPN

