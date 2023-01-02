Skip Bayless And Shannon Sharpe Relent After Packers Cornerback Calls Them Out Following Great Performance: ‘He Walked His Talk’

Fox Sports hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe gave credit to Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander after he called out the Undisputed hosts following his strongperformance on Sunday.

The war of words began after Alexander’s Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings 41-17 Sunday. Alexander held Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson to just one reception for 15 yards. In week 1 of the NFL season in September, Jefferson dominated Alexander with 184 yards and two touchdown receptions. Heading into Sunday’s game, Alexander and Jefferson continued their trash talk with each other, which led to Bayless and Sharpe predicting that Alexander would regret his words.

Following the win Sunday, Alexander called out the Undisputed hosts at his locker — while donning some… unusual headgear.

“Tell Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to watch what they say when they talk about me, you feel me?” Alexander said while wearing a comically large Packers hat on his head. “They need to watch what they put out. Talking about ‘he’s a great corner.'”

Jaire Alexander: “Tell Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless they need to watch what they say when they talk about me, you feel me? They need to watch what they put out. Talkin’ about, ‘He a good corner.’ I’m a great corner.” pic.twitter.com/a5gamcyH4U — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 2, 2023

On Monday’s Undisputed, Sharpe and Bayless gave credit where it was due. Sharpe fawned over how well Alexander played against a superstar wide receiver like Jefferson.

“Jaire, you had an unbelievable game,” Sharpe said. “You played extremely well, and you needed to play extremely well in order for your team to have a chance to win.”

“You played well, deservingly, so you get to pat yourself on the back; your teammates should pat themselves on the back. You played phenomenal,” Sharpe added.

Bayless praised Alexander and took no issue with the star cornerback’s postgame comments.

“I agree,” Bayless continued. “I don’t mind him calling us out because he walked his talk.”

Watch above via Fox Sports 1.

