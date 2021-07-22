Skip Bayless Believes Tom Brady Mocked Trump to ‘Burn Whatever Bridge Was Left’ With Former President

Tom Brady returned to the White House for the first time since 2005, joining his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates in celebrating their Super Bowl victory earlier this week.

Many were surprised by the quarterback’s attendance, considering he ducked the White House when his friend and controversial President Donald Trump was in office. Not only did Brady make the trip to D.C. to see current President Joe Biden, but he caused a stir by mocking Trump. Fox Sports host Skip Bayless believes it was by design, with Brady looking to disassociate himself from Trump and the MAGA crowd.

“I believe Tom Brady has been irritated to the point of being troubled, even haunted by the fact that he was associated with Donald Trump once he won office,” Bayless told his co-host Shannon Sharpe Thursday morning on Undisputed.

“Do I think he had fun playing golf with Donald Trump? I do,” Bayless added. “But then Donald Trump, or somebody in Trump’s camp asked him, ‘could you put a MAGA hat in your locker?’ this was well ahead of the 2016 election.”

“He lived to regret it because then he was associated with Donald Trump politically, and Donald Trump became a figure politically that Tom Brady wanted zero to do with,” Bayless said. “So I believe he took this opportunity in the Biden White House, to take a shot that will burn whatever bridge was left with Donald Trump.”

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” Brady said of his Buccaneers Super Bowl victory Tuesday at the White House. “In fact, I think, about 40 percent of the people still don’t think we won,” he added, a clear shot at Trump’s election conspiracy theories.

Brady’s ‘golf buddy’ relationship with Trump extends back more than 15 years. But the quarterback never publicly endorsed his friend for president, outside of the MAGA hat peeked in his locker more than a year before the 2016 election. Brady quickly dismissed the hat, claiming it was sent to the Patriots owner and found its way into his locker.

Watch above via Fox Sports

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com