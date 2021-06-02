Skip Bayless Blasts LeBron for Storming Out of Lakers Playoff Game: ‘Guess He Doesn’t Want to Be Associated’ With ‘This Shame’

LeBron James needed to step up and stamp his legacy by carrying the Los Angeles Lakers to victory over the Phoenix Suns, but the NBA superstar instead offered one of the worst playoff performances of his career.

Not only did the Lakers lose their Game 5 playoff contest against the Suns, but they were embarrassed to a point where LeBron left the court with more than five minutes remaining on the clock. Watch below courtesy of TNT.

Noted LeBron detractor and co-host of Fox Sports’ Undisputed, Skip Bayless blasted the future hall-of-famer for being a “drama king,” Tuesday night. “Guess he doesn’t want to sit through the rest of this embarrassment like his teammates have to,” Bayless tweeted. “Guess he doesn’t want to be associated [with] this shame.”

Here we go again. The Drama King leaves the bench with 5:40 left in this blowout and walks quickly up the tunnel to the locker room. Guess he doesn’t want to sit through the rest of this embarrassment like his teammates have to. Guess he doesn’t want to be associated w this shame — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 2, 2021

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel defended LeBron, claiming the team leader needed to get an early start on treatment in preparation for Game 6 Thursday night. But Bayless still wasn’t buying the excuse from Vogel.

“He just couldn’t take it anymore,” Bayless said of LeBron’s early exit. “He did not want to associate with that mess that was out on the floor and on the bench, ‘I’m better than this, I can’t take it anymore. The shame is too great.'”

LeBron scored 24 in the Lakers’ 30-point loss to the Suns Tuesday night and failed to attempt a free throw for just the third time in 265 career NBA Playoff games. Down 3-2 in the series, the Lakers will face elimination Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Watch above via, Fox Sports

