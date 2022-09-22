Skip Bayless Chides Justin Fields For Waffling on His Dig at Chicago Bears Fans: ‘I Didn’t Need Him to Walk it Back’

Skip Bayless rebuked Justin Fields because he flip-flopped on his dig at Chicago Bears fans after backlash led Fields to clear the air on his comments.

The discussion came up on Fox Sports’ Undisputed after Fields apologized Wednesday for comments he made on Sunday night after the Bears’ loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“I don’t have any problem with what he said the first time,” Bayless told co-host Shannon Sharpe. “I didn’t need him to walk it back.”

Bayless blamed the heat of the moment Fields faced when walking off the field into the locker room after the Bears lost to the Packers embarrassingly 27-10.

“It’s hard to gather yourself after an emotional game, especially after you lost,” Bayless added. “How many players have said things in anger after games that they wanted to take back?”

Bayless believed that if a player is too emotional after the game, they should not speak to the media at all.

“I spent years and years diving into locker rooms like five minutes after the game because we all have deadlines,” Bayless said. “The fans want to know what you had to say within five-ten-fifteen minutes after the game.”

Bayless defended Fields for his original comments, keeping with his view that a person should defend what they say, not backtrack. No matter how ridiculous the take might be.

Watch above Via Fox Sports.

